Lawrence E. Malinowski
Lawrence E. "Larry" Malinowski, 58, died on Monday, November 23, 2020 with his family by his side.

Larry was born in Montague, MA on November 13, 1962 the son of Chester and Sandra (Brown) Malinowski. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School, class of 1981.

Larry was a truck driver for many years and was owner operator of the former Mellon Industries, based in Colrain. His most recent employment was with Onondaga (NY) County where he was living prior to moving back to the area.

Larry was hard working and a reliable friend to many.

Survivors include his mother Sandra Brown of Buckland, his two daughters; Elizabeth Bowden and her husband Broderick of Fulton, NY and Dorothea Malinowski of Syracuse, NY, his sister Paula Bird and her husband Marty of Colrain, a nephew Justin Lebeau, a niece Kaitlyn Cawthorn and her husband Jake, a close dear friend Heidi Warger and many friends that Larry considered as his family. He will be missed.

There are no services at this time because it was Larry's wish that at the end of the Covid crisis, his family and friends come together and have a celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank or children's charity.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to Larry's family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
