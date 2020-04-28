Lawrence F. Hunkler, 85, of 548 Elm St., formerly of West Chesterfield, died Sunday, April 26, at Care One in Northampton.
He was born in Tewksbury, Ma., October 29, 1934, the son of Lawrence and Eva Hunkler.
He lived for several years in West Chesterfield with his occupation as an auto mechanic before becoming a resident of Care One.
He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Purinton of Charlemont , Rose Churchill of Shelburne Falls; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
It is suggested donations be made to the Chesterfield Fire Department, 5 North Road, Chesterfield, MA 01012.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send a condolence visit smithkellehefuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 28, 2020