Lawrence M Dumas of Calvin Coombs Rd, Colrain passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2020 of natural causes. Larry was born July 4, 1945 in Elizabeth NJ and was adopted by his now deceased, mother and father Yvonne (Dumas) and Charles Raymond Dumas. He attended Colrain Central School, Arms Academy and Greenfield Tech School and graduated in 1963. He entered the Army in 1964 and was honorably dischargedLarry was a lifetime resident of Colrain, growing up at the Pioneer Valley Dude Ranch where he loved and cared for the horses, led all the trail rides, maintained the bunk house plus numerous other jobs. When he became of age he also tended bar in the evenings.Larry so loved the Dude Ranch and its surrounding land that he built his home less than a quarter mile away from it. In his younger years Larry was an avid sportsman loving target shooting, hunting and ocean fishing.Larry was a PADI Master and Rescue Diver. In 1999 June surprised him with a trip to Australia for his birthday (7/04) and wedding anniversary (7/05). Their 2 month stay included a week on a dive ship where they both dove the Great Barrier Reef.He spent many years on the Colrain Fire Dept. working through the ranks to become Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director along with being the town of Colrain Building Inspector. Larry was a Reserve police officer for the town of Leyden, MA, a Master Mechanic and a proud member of Operating Engineers Union Local 98. He worked for several local companies, most recently for Lane Construction Co of Pittsfield MA. He was a life time member of the Greenfield Elks, Shelburne Falls Eagles and Shelburne Falls Rod and Gun Club.Larry was a man of many talents. Carrying the knowledge of a lifetime, he could fix anything from mechanical, electrical, computer etc. Larry enjoyed designing and building equipment.He was always willing to help anyone at any time. If you needed a specialized tool, Larry had it. He welcomed everyone with a smile and when asked how he was his response was always "I'm the best there is.. I'm fantastic ".Larry is survived by his wife June Ahearn, brother Phil Dumas and wife Debbie of Greenfield, his four daughters: Stephanie Speake of Tucson AZ, Rhonda Sanders and her husband Bill of Turners Falls, Jessica Dunn and husband Jeffrey of Allenstown NH, Kim Bishop (step daughter) and her husband Tobby of Landrum, SC; four grandchildren: Hunter, Madison, Abigail all of Turners Falls MA and Caitlin of Tucson AZ, and several nieces and nephews.. He loved his daughters tremendously and adored his grandchildren. Larry was liked and friended by many and will be missed by each of them.Private services will be held at a future date. Arrangements were made under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.