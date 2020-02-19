Lawrence M. Handley, 86, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Gill home he had shared for the past four years with his wife Ann "Toni" Eaton.



Larry and Toni met and fell in love when they were seventeen, but went off to different colleges and ultimately lost touch. As luck would have it, they found each other 63 years later after each was widowed, and rekindled their relationship. Larry moved from his residence in Chatham, MA in early 2016 to be with Toni in Gill and they subsequently married.



Together, Larry and Toni enjoyed classical music, fine wine, theater and art, and their time together was marked by much love and laughter. In addition to Toni, Larry is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren, all of whom live in New England. He will also be mourned by Toni's daughter Lynn Nichols and her husband Don Kruger of Gill.



At this time, there are no local services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

