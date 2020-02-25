Lawrence "Larry" Stribley, 68, of Leyden Road died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in South Weymouth, MA on September 2, 1951, the son of Ronald and Virginia (Christensen) Stribley. He was a graduate of Milton High School, Milton, MA and Stockbridge School of Agriculture, UMASS, Amherst.
Larry was a construction supervisor for the former CT Male Associates for many years.
Among his survivors, Larry leaves his wife, Laurie (Helbig) Stribley; a daughter, Lynnette Stribley and her fiance Nathan Ortiz of Greenfield; two granddaughters, Aurianna and Briella Ortiz; three brothers, Ronald Stribley and his wife Margaret of Vero Beach, FL, Kendrick Stribley and his wife Betty of Yantis, TX and Russell Stribley and his partner Constance McGrath of Fairhaven, MA; a sister, Elaine Nelson and her husband Charles of Spring City, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Virginia Stribley.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Recorder on Feb. 25, 2020