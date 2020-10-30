Lee Ann Latham, age 76, of Manitou Springs, CO, formerly of Bolton, MA, passed away on October 26, 2020 from Covid-19 complications. She is survived by her husband Paul Revere O'Connell, Jr., her daughter Megan H. Day, Megan's husband Kevin Connors, and their daughters, Ailsa Day Connors and Kenzie Day Connors; by her husband's children, James C. O'Connell and Elise W. O'Connell, James' wife Sherry, and James' daughter, Bridget Lee O'Connell; and by her three brothers, Richard Latham, Randall Latham and Barrett Latham. She was predeceased by her parents, Harlan Latham and Barbara (Page) Latham of Greenfield, MA.



Lee Ann was born in a Quonset hut at Camp Shoemaker, a WW II naval base in Pleasanton, CA. She grew up in Greenfield, MA, was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and earned a Masters in Early Childhood Education from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a pre-school teacher in Kingston, RI, Storrs, CT. She was also a VISTA volunteer for a literacy program in California.



Lee Ann began her career in fundraising for academic institutions by working for Cornell University. She later worked for Milton Academy, Tufts University Veterinary School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology [MIT] and Wellesley College.



MIT hired Lee Ann to be a major gifts officer in connection with its $700 million capital campaign. On Lee Ann's first day with MIT in October 1987, the DJIA decline 22%. Nevertheless, MIT eventually raised $920 million.



Lee Ann was cheerful, confident, decisive, poised and loyal. She was admired by her friends and many more. She was a wonderful singer, harmonized easily, and wrote the lyrics to many a song which she sang with her husband at birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. She loved little children, never passing one without stopping to admire the child and congratulate the parents. She was a most remarkable friend and companion. Her friends would often say that they hoped to live life like Lee Ann "when they grew up"!



