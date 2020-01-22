Lee E. Christian, 77, passed away at home on January 18, 2020 after a long illness. The son of Louis and Melanise (Care) Christian, he grew up in Riverside, Gill, MA and graduated from Turners Falls High School, Class of 1960.
While in the US Army he attended The Army Language School in Monterey, CA where he became fluent in Russian. He was stationed in Germany. He retired from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Physical Plant in 2002 after 30 years of service. Lee was a voracious reader of military history and mystery novels. He loved animals and traveling nationally and internationally. With his wife Paula, he took many trips to St. Ives, Cornwall, where is grandfather was born to visit cousins.
He leaves his wife Paula (Garrand) of 49 years, a daughter Jennifer and her husband Travis Wright, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by his beloved sister Cheryl.
There will be no calling hours per Lee's request. Burial will be privately held at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Memorial donations can be made to Belchertown Animal Relief Committee, P.O. Box 161, Belchertown, MA or to the Clapp Memorial Library, P.O. Box 627, Belchertown, MA.
