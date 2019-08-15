Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee F. Glazier. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





He was raised in Leverett and was educated in Leverett Public Schools, graduate of Amherst High School in the Class of 1946. He enlisted in the United States Army towards the end of WWII on April 30, 1946. He was a member of the Army Occupational Force which was deployed to Japan following the Japanese surrender. He was discharged on September 30, 1947 with the rank of PFC and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal of Japan for his service.



Upon his return to civilian life, he accepted a machinist's position with the former Millers Falls Tool Company and later, moved to the former Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation as a machinist where he worked for over 40 years. To make ends meet, he drove milk truck part-time for many years.



He married the former Marjorie Elizabeth Wheeler on January 10, 1948. They made their home in Leverett, MA, where they raised a family, contributed to the community and assisted their neighbors and friends. Marjorie and Lee maintained a large garden, growing many types of vegetables and berries that included potatoes, green beans, squash, corn and strawberries. They operated a road side stand for many years, which was enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors. Lee also sold cord wood for many years, cutting up to 40 cords of wood in a single season and snowplowed driveways for folks in the community.



He was a former member of the Leverett Volunteer Fire Department and attended the Moore's Corner Church. Lee tended the wood furnace at the church from his youth into his adulthood, getting up every Sunday morning to make sure the church was warm for service during the winter months for many years. He donated his time and talents to the church in the form of carpentry, roofing and woodworking. He was a former Assistant Boy Scout Leader for the Leverett BSA Troop. In his leisure, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Lee could often be found in or around the steams and local rivers with his wife Marjorie, who shared his interest in fishing. Lee also loved to listen to Polka music.



Lee is lovingly remembered and will be greatly missed by his adoring wife of nearly 72 years, Marjorie, as well as his three loving children: Jeff Glazier of Greenfield, MA, Janet L. Nickerson (Steven) of Cotuit, MA and Angela L. Glazier-Rines of Leverett, MA. He is also remembered with great affection by his grandchildren: Matthew Glazier (Deanna) and their children Micah and Mia and Kimberly Crain (David) and their children Gwendolyn and Kendall. Additionally, he leaves his sister Betty House (Barry) of Springfield, MA, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many cousins who will remember him fondly. Lee was predeceased by his parents, Perry and Helen Glazier, as well as by his siblings: Ethel Williams, Arnold Glazier and Warren Glazier and by his daughter-in law, Tammy J. Glazier (2015) and his son-in-law, Jay H. Rines, Sr. in 2018.



Funeral services in celebration of his life and patriotism will be observed on SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019 from the Moore's Corner Church, Church Hill Road, North Leverett, MA at 2:00PM, to be officiated by Rev. Phillip Grant. Interment will follow in the Plainview Cemetery, North Leverett, MA, with members of the 54th Army National Guard in attendance to render military honors, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post #9874 providing a firing detail. The Glazier family will receive guests prior to the services in the sanctuary of the church from 1:00PM until 2:00PM. Lee's family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted, encouraging instead that one consider a charitable donation in his memory to either the Leverett Fire Department, Attn: Chief John Ingram, 95 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054 or to the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA, 01376.



Lee's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to their many friends and neighbors, the members of the Leverett Fire Department and Hospice of Franklin County, for their support and assistance. Your kindness will always be remembered. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





