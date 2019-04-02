Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Leigh was a special education aide at the Mohawk Regional High School for many years.



Leigh had an infectious smile, and a warm heart. Her adventurous spirit took her on many journeys and hikes to the Grand Canyon. She particularly enjoyed long walks with her dog, Remy.



Besides her husband of 44 years, Nelson Bernard, Leigh leaves two children,



Nathaniel Bernard of Orange and Katherine Bernard of Conway; seven siblings, Carolyn Jenest of Pawleys Island, SC, Jane Devino of Erving, Anne Maddern of Montague City, Susan Maddern of Whitingham, VT, Andrea Plattner and her husband George of Bernardston, James Maddern of Erving, and Paul Maddern of Brattleboro, VT.



A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Calling hours will be held Friday from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110. New York, NY 10122. For condolences, please visit

Leigh M. (Maddern) Bernard, 66, of Wilder Hill Road died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. She was born in Montague on February 19, 1953, the daughter of Arnold and Rosemary (Carroll) Maddern. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1971. She continued her education at Greenfield Community College and at the University of Maine.Leigh was a special education aide at the Mohawk Regional High School for many years.Leigh had an infectious smile, and a warm heart. Her adventurous spirit took her on many journeys and hikes to the Grand Canyon. She particularly enjoyed long walks with her dog, Remy.Besides her husband of 44 years, Nelson Bernard, Leigh leaves two children,Nathaniel Bernard of Orange and Katherine Bernard of Conway; seven siblings, Carolyn Jenest of Pawleys Island, SC, Jane Devino of Erving, Anne Maddern of Montague City, Susan Maddern of Whitingham, VT, Andrea Plattner and her husband George of Bernardston, James Maddern of Erving, and Paul Maddern of Brattleboro, VT.A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Calling hours will be held Friday from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110. New York, NY 10122. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close