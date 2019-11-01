Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon F. Dickerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leon F. Dickerman died 1/17/18 at Buckley HealthCare Center with his loving family beside him. Leon was born in Brattleboro, VT on July 3, 1930, to Annie (Stearns) and Frederick Dickerman, in the middle of the Great Depression. He graduated from Greenfield High School, and entered the National Guard. When he came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome, paralyzed from the neck down, Leon had to leave the National Guard. Eventually, with the help of physical therapy, he learned how to walk again.



Leon and Alma (Paulin) were married on June 5, 1954 and raised a family of four children. Leon worked as a draftsman at GTD/TRW for more than 45 years, and at Escott's gas station. Leon and Alma lived in Turners Falls for 25 years, and moved to Gill, MA, 40 years ago. Leon helped to build the addition on the house and the barn on the property in Gill, and loved using his Kubota tractor.



Leon could fix just about anything, from cars to plumbing, to machinery, and was an excellent draftsman/engineer. A carpenter as well, he renovated & helped to build a few houses. He worked hard and studied everything, thinking it through thoroughly before moving ahead with a plan.



Leon loved family and friend get-togethers, playing cards, and going camping, backpacking, and target practicing. Leon was an excellent marksman & great outdoorsman, and went hunting turkey and deer every season until his late 70's. A hunting trip to northeastern Canada in 1998 with his son Mike was the only time he ever flew on a plane.



Leon always had a huge vegetable garden, and into his 80's, Leon was still moving large downed trees with manual logging tools. He loved a wood fire, and did not mind the work of cutting, splitting & stacking the wood.



Leon took care of Alma at home in the last months of her life. After Alma died on July 4, 2013, Leon stayed on in Gill with his cat Smokey, always welcoming visits, calls, and home-cooked meals & desserts. When Leon was at the end of his life, he wanted a "big pill", but we did not have one for him.



We miss Leon deeply, and are filled with love and gratitude for the person that he was to all of us - father, husband, pepere, & grandfather; and for sharing his life with us. Leon is at peace, now, with Alma.



He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Noga (Stan), and three sons, Robert Dickerman (Cindy), Steven Dickerman (Bella) and Michael Dickerman, and several grandchildren.



Many thanks to the staff at Connecticut River Internists including Dr. Adam Blacksin, and RN Martha B.; and to the staff at Buckley HealthCare Center, including Mike B., Dean, and Dee, for their care of Leon. In keeping with his wishes, Leon was cremated and buried next to his wife, Alma, in the family lot in St. Anne's Cemetery. A private graveside memorial service was held 10/19/19. Arrangements were in care of Kostanski's Funeral Home.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 1, 2019

