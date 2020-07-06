Leon J. Woznakewicz, 71, passed away Thursday 7/2/2020 at Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield. He was born in Greenfield on May 4, 1949, the son of John S. and Mary (Cislo) Woznakewicz. Leon attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1967. He continued his education, graduating from Greenfield Community College and American International College, where he received both his Bachelors and Master's Degrees in Business Administration.
Leo was a purchasing agent for the Greenfield Tap and Die for eleven years before being stricken with Multiple Sclerosis. Leon has been a resident of Western Mass Hospital since 1994.
Leo was the recipient of the Cannon-Novak Award and co-captain of the football team his senior year at Turners Falls High School. He enjoyed football and was an excellent golfer, playing both in high school and at AIC. He participated in many golf tournaments, thriving on the competition of the sport. He also enjoyed recreational softball in local summer leagues for many years. Leo followed all Boston sports teams with unwavering enthusiasm. The teams, players and the ups and downs of the game brought him much to discuss with anyone who loved sports as much as he did. Leo also loved to support the Mass lottery with his desire to find a winning scratch ticket!
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls. Leo was a member of the Schuetzen Verein Club in Gill, a former member of the Montague Lodge of Elks and St. Kazimierz in Turners Falls. Leo had a wonderful sense of humor and positive attitude, never complaining about his disease and making the best of his life situation.
Leo was a popular resident of the South 2 Unit at Western Mass Hospital. He was a friend to all and had a big personality that couldn't be ignored. His family celebrated every holiday at the hospital, including his daughter Krista's wedding, held on the grounds of WMH. The facility was "home" for Leo, as well as his extended family on South 2.
Among his survivors, Leon leaves his wife, Helen (Zukowski) Woznakewicz of Greenfield; three children, Laura A. Batiste of Pittsfield, John J. Woznakewicz (Madelyne) of Middletown, RI, and Krista E. Payne (Joe) of Arlington, MA; eight grandchildren, Logan, Leah, Angelise, Isabella, Natalia, J.J., Joseph and Noah; an aunt, Amelia "Mickey" Grant of New Hampshire, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Gail Zukowski of Northfield and numerous cousins, including Paula Betters of Erving, who was more like a sister to Leo.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The excellent care, compassion and family atmosphere that was provided by the Western Massachusetts Hospital staff was never ending. The family requests that donations in Leo's name be sent to: WMH, Recreation Department, 91 E Mountain Road, Westfield, MA 01085 as they continue to conduct meaningful activities for their residents.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
