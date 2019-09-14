Leon Miner Fiske, Jr., fondly known as "Lee", of Dallas, Texas, and longtime resident of Greenfield, Massachusetts, died peacefully at his home on August 31, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1926 and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his current wife, Kay Harrington Gilbert Fiske, with whom he enjoyed nine wonderful years of love, laughter and travels. He will always be remembered for his Tilley hat, his broad smile and his twinkly blue eyes.
Lee was predeceased by his wife, Gaynelle, and his son, Robert William Fiske. He is survived by his daughters, Susan, Beverly and Donna and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lee studied forestry at both Dartmouth College and Yale University and had a long career as a wood technologist. He lectured and consulted extensively around the world about his passion "lumber kiln drying". He settled in Greenfield, Massachusetts where he built his business Forest Products Associates. He retired at the age of 82.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider planting a tree in Lee's honor.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 14, 2019