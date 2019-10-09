Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Roy Paulin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was the son of Camille and Anita Paulin. He is survived by his wife Sandra Demers Paulin, his son, Mark Paulin and daughter Tina Wallace, sisters Jeanette, Rita, Adele and Camilla, brothers Francis and George, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Philip.



He graduated from St Anne's Parochial school and Turners Falls High school in 1954. He was in the Air Force for 4 years and later worked at the Esleeck.



Leon moved to FL and was a big part of his community and served with the Pasco County Sheriffs Department until his death.



He will be laid to rest in the United States National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL.





Leon Roy Paulin of Holiday, FL, Passed on Oct. 3, 2019. He was born July 28, 1936 in Montague, Ma..He was the son of Camille and Anita Paulin. He is survived by his wife Sandra Demers Paulin, his son, Mark Paulin and daughter Tina Wallace, sisters Jeanette, Rita, Adele and Camilla, brothers Francis and George, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Philip.He graduated from St Anne's Parochial school and Turners Falls High school in 1954. He was in the Air Force for 4 years and later worked at the Esleeck.Leon moved to FL and was a big part of his community and served with the Pasco County Sheriffs Department until his death.He will be laid to rest in the United States National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL. Published in Recorder on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close