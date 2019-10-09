Leon Roy Paulin of Holiday, FL, Passed on Oct. 3, 2019. He was born July 28, 1936 in Montague, Ma..
He was the son of Camille and Anita Paulin. He is survived by his wife Sandra Demers Paulin, his son, Mark Paulin and daughter Tina Wallace, sisters Jeanette, Rita, Adele and Camilla, brothers Francis and George, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Philip.
He graduated from St Anne's Parochial school and Turners Falls High school in 1954. He was in the Air Force for 4 years and later worked at the Esleeck.
Leon moved to FL and was a big part of his community and served with the Pasco County Sheriffs Department until his death.
He will be laid to rest in the United States National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 9, 2019