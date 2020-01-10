Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona M. Jones. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Leona May Jones, 85 of Greenfield Ma, passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Buckley Health Center surrounded by family. Leona was a fun and loving person always with a smile, she will be greatly missed. She was born in North Adams Ma on May 1, 1934 the daughter of Lewis H. and Ellen A. (Schmall) Tower.



She attended Monroe schools. Leona was last employed at Poet Seat Nursing Home as a CNA for 19 years until her retirement. Leona was a member at the First Baptist Church of Readsboro VT and a member of the South Readsboro VT Community Club. She also loved going to Jacksonville VT community club every week. She enjoyed time with family and friends.



Leona was married to David Jones on May 25, 1974 until his passing on April 12, 1997. They loved traveling.



Leona is survived by Catherine Tobey (Bill) of East Dover VT, Roland Betit (Betty) of Wilmington VT, Albert Betit of Readsboro VT, Bernadette Whitney (Jack) of Erving Ma, Brenda Betit (Brian) of Wilmington Vt. Their father Charlie A Betit Sr. passed away June 1981. Two sisters Priscilla Thayer of Readsboro VT, Bethel Alex of Greenfield Ma. 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



She was predeceased by one son Charlie A Betit Jr, and two daughters Leona M spencer and Linda D Webber.



She was predeceased by two sisters Helen Tower and Shirley Tower Bennett and three brothers Kenneth Tower, Henry Tower and Harold Tower (who died on the same day as Leona).



There will be a celebration of life at Readsboro VT Community Club on May 2nd 2020.



There will be a reminder in the paper closer to the date of celebration of life.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.



To send condolences please visit

Leona May Jones, 85 of Greenfield Ma, passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Buckley Health Center surrounded by family. Leona was a fun and loving person always with a smile, she will be greatly missed. She was born in North Adams Ma on May 1, 1934 the daughter of Lewis H. and Ellen A. (Schmall) Tower.She attended Monroe schools. Leona was last employed at Poet Seat Nursing Home as a CNA for 19 years until her retirement. Leona was a member at the First Baptist Church of Readsboro VT and a member of the South Readsboro VT Community Club. She also loved going to Jacksonville VT community club every week. She enjoyed time with family and friends.Leona was married to David Jones on May 25, 1974 until his passing on April 12, 1997. They loved traveling.Leona is survived by Catherine Tobey (Bill) of East Dover VT, Roland Betit (Betty) of Wilmington VT, Albert Betit of Readsboro VT, Bernadette Whitney (Jack) of Erving Ma, Brenda Betit (Brian) of Wilmington Vt. Their father Charlie A Betit Sr. passed away June 1981. Two sisters Priscilla Thayer of Readsboro VT, Bethel Alex of Greenfield Ma. 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.She was predeceased by one son Charlie A Betit Jr, and two daughters Leona M spencer and Linda D Webber.She was predeceased by two sisters Helen Tower and Shirley Tower Bennett and three brothers Kenneth Tower, Henry Tower and Harold Tower (who died on the same day as Leona).There will be a celebration of life at Readsboro VT Community Club on May 2nd 2020.There will be a reminder in the paper closer to the date of celebration of life.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close