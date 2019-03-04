Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard William McCassie. View Sign

GILFORD, NH-----Leonard William McCassie Jr., 52, of Old Lakeshore Road, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019.



Leonard was born on May 1, 1966 in Athol, Massachusetts, the son of Leonard W. McCassie Sr. and Marie A. (Gagne) Matthews. He moved from Orange, Massachusetts to Gilford in 2013.



Leonard liked art, camping, concerts, dirt biking, riding bike, fishing and going to the beach.



Leonard is survived by his mother, Marie A. Matthews; daughters, Melissa Christine McCassie and Natasha Ashley McCassie; sons, David Francis Driscoll III; brother, David Michael McCassie; and sister, Kristina Marie McCassie. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by a son, Leonard William McCassie III; daughter, Jessie Lynn McCassie; and a sister, Deborah Lee McCassie.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00-Noon, followed by a reception until 3:00pm at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia NH.



Burial will be held in the spring in the Greenwood Cemetery, Kingston, NH.



For those who wish the family suggest that memorial donations may be made to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 635 Main Street, Suite 303, Laconia, NH 03246.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

