Les was born on February 5, 1934 to Beatrice (Reed) and Leslie G. Cromack, Sr. He resided with his family in Shelburne, MA until the age of 2, when they moved to Leverett, MA. He attended public schools in Amherst, MA and was a graduate of Amherst High School in the Class of 1951.



Following his graduation, he was employed by the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He was drafted into the United States Army on October 22, 1956 and served honorably with a tour of duty in South Korea, attaining the rank of Specialist 4th Class and was discharged on October 21, 1958.



Upon his release from military service, he returned to the University of Massachusetts, working in various departments throughout his forty years of employment, retiring as a Department Manager in 1994.



Les served the Town of Montague as a long time Town Meeting Member and as a member of the Planning Board and Town Capital Improvement Committee. He was an active member of the Montague Congregational Church. He served on the Diaconate, as church Moderator, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. He was active in the church's Montague Old Home Days annual auction for many years, and assisted on numerous renovation projects of the church property. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing, woodworking, reading and writing poetry.



He married the former Enise DeWolf in the First Methodist Church of Orange in 1960. Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, as well as their two daughters: Elise C. Wright and her husband William, of Belchertown, and their children Cameron and Nathan; Erin C. Langevin, of Montague, and her children Lynn and Emily. Sadly, Les was predeceased by his son Scott in 2011, and is remembered by his daughter-in-law Tracy, of Westfield, and their children Tyler, Haleigh and Trent. He was also predeceased by an infant grandson, Colin.



As requested by Les, there will be no formal services following cremation. Expressions of affection are requested in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301, the First Congregational Church of Montague, 4 North Street, Montague Center, MA 01351, or to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, in c/o the Triad Unit, 160 Elm Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



