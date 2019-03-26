Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester N. Cunningham. View Sign

Lester N Cunningham, 90, died peacefully at home on Sunday March 24, 2019.



He leaves his wife of nearly 70 years, Dorothy (Kolasinski) Cunningham; his son, Gary and his wife Roxanne (Martin); Daughter Gail and her husband Robert Hammel, Daughter Jayne and her husband Henry Walas; and daughter Lynn and her husband David Hayes. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie and her husband Edward Wroblewski along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Lester, also known as Jack, was born in California but spent the majority of his life in Cushman. He was the son of John and Doris (Harlow) Cunningham. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1946 and went on to have a career at Western Mass Electric and Northeast Utilities retiring after 42 years of service.



There will be a private family service and burial.



Memorial register at

Lester N Cunningham, 90, died peacefully at home on Sunday March 24, 2019.He leaves his wife of nearly 70 years, Dorothy (Kolasinski) Cunningham; his son, Gary and his wife Roxanne (Martin); Daughter Gail and her husband Robert Hammel, Daughter Jayne and her husband Henry Walas; and daughter Lynn and her husband David Hayes. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie and her husband Edward Wroblewski along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Lester, also known as Jack, was born in California but spent the majority of his life in Cushman. He was the son of John and Doris (Harlow) Cunningham. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1946 and went on to have a career at Western Mass Electric and Northeast Utilities retiring after 42 years of service.There will be a private family service and burial.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close