Lillian Bertha (Eddy) Fiske, 97, passed away on Saturday evening, August 29, 2020 at the Poet's Seat Health Care facility, Greenfield, MA. She was born on July 18, 1923, the daughter of Helen M. (Whitney) Eddy and Thomas H. Eddy.
She was educated in Montague Public Schools, graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1941. Lillian furthered her education, by attending the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in the Class of 1943. She married Allen O. Fiske on April 6th, 1946 in NYC, NY. They resided in Montague Center, MA, and were blessed with three children Betsy, Greg and Gary. Lillian worked for several years as a Registered Nurse, later working at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA as an office manager.
Lillian was a member of the First Congregational Church of Montague, where she was active in the Women's LBS Society (Lead by Spirit) for many years and was a volunteer at the annual Old Home Day's event, where she was the curator of the churches quilt display, and served as the churches unofficial historian. Lillian was a member of the Locust Hill Cemetery Association, and was at the time of her passing, the sitting President. Additionally, she was the President of the Montague Historical Society, volunteer at the Survival Center of Franklin County and longtime Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother.
Lillian greatly enjoyed reading, traveling, walking and quilt making.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 74 years, Allen, (100 years of age) and their three loving children: Betsy Cade of South Carolina, Gregory and his wife Patricia of Great Barrington, MA and Gary of Montague, MA. Additionally, she leaves three adoring grandchildren: Julianne Murphy Hawthorne (Ric), Colin Fiske (Beth) and Evan Fiske (Annie) as well as three great grandchildren: Jackson, Eloise and Theo Fiske to remember her with affection. Lillian was predeceased by her siblings Francis and Clara and will be remembered by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Services in celebration of Lillian's life and many gifts, will be private in nature and at the convenience of her family with interment to take place in the Locust Hill Cemetery, Montague Center, MA. Expressions of one's affection are suggested in lieu of flowers, to the First Congregational Church of Montague, P.O. Box 65, Montague, MA 01351.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com