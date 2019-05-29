Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian M. Rucci. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian M. (Melnik) Rucci, 95 years young, passed peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. She was born at home in East Deerfield, MA, February 23, 1924, to Peter and Melania (Pasiecznik) Melnik. Lily was educated in Deerfield Schools, beginning at a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm on River Road. She also attended Deerfield High School, a graduate in the class of 1941. During WWII she did her part working on the assembly line at Chance-Vought (later Sikorsky Aircraft) in Stratford, Connecticut. She later was employed by Greenfield Tap and Die as a timekeeper. Lily married her soulmate John on November 19, 1955. Together they raised three daughters- Susan, Lisa and Cindy, in a great neighborhood on Grinnell Street. Lily enjoyed taking ceramic classes and reading romance novels. She loved flowers and was fortunate to have an avid gardener as a husband. Big fans, they loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots together, never missing a game. She was a devoted Gramma that will be greatly missed by her grandkids, especially by Parker who was "her baby" and brightened every day for her. We are forever grateful to Haley, who was her Gram's main caregiver, allowing Lily to remain living comfortably at home.



Lily was predeceased by her husband John in 2014, brothers Alfred, Joseph, and George, sisters Anna Melnik and Jessie Ruschmann and son in law Terry DuSell. She will be greatly missed by daughters Cynthia Rucci and Lisa DuSell of Greenfield, daughter Susan Loehr and husband Michael of Richmond, VA, grandchildren Matthew Loehr, Samantha Loehr, Barret Clough and his wife Kimberly, Haley Clough, and Grace DuSell, and by great grandsons Parker Clough and Lincoln Clough, by Tom Clough, and brother James Melnik and many nieces and nephews. Aunt Lil was grateful for the regular visits with nieces Carol McShane and Joyce Kent over the years.



A graveside service will be held later this summer for Lily and John. Memorial contributions can be made to LifePath, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield MA , who has been an integral part of helping care for Lily over the past five years.



Lillian M. (Melnik) Rucci, 95 years young, passed peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. She was born at home in East Deerfield, MA, February 23, 1924, to Peter and Melania (Pasiecznik) Melnik. Lily was educated in Deerfield Schools, beginning at a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm on River Road. She also attended Deerfield High School, a graduate in the class of 1941. During WWII she did her part working on the assembly line at Chance-Vought (later Sikorsky Aircraft) in Stratford, Connecticut. She later was employed by Greenfield Tap and Die as a timekeeper. Lily married her soulmate John on November 19, 1955. Together they raised three daughters- Susan, Lisa and Cindy, in a great neighborhood on Grinnell Street. Lily enjoyed taking ceramic classes and reading romance novels. She loved flowers and was fortunate to have an avid gardener as a husband. Big fans, they loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots together, never missing a game. She was a devoted Gramma that will be greatly missed by her grandkids, especially by Parker who was "her baby" and brightened every day for her. We are forever grateful to Haley, who was her Gram's main caregiver, allowing Lily to remain living comfortably at home.Lily was predeceased by her husband John in 2014, brothers Alfred, Joseph, and George, sisters Anna Melnik and Jessie Ruschmann and son in law Terry DuSell. She will be greatly missed by daughters Cynthia Rucci and Lisa DuSell of Greenfield, daughter Susan Loehr and husband Michael of Richmond, VA, grandchildren Matthew Loehr, Samantha Loehr, Barret Clough and his wife Kimberly, Haley Clough, and Grace DuSell, and by great grandsons Parker Clough and Lincoln Clough, by Tom Clough, and brother James Melnik and many nieces and nephews. Aunt Lil was grateful for the regular visits with nieces Carol McShane and Joyce Kent over the years.A graveside service will be held later this summer for Lily and John. Memorial contributions can be made to LifePath, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield MA , who has been an integral part of helping care for Lily over the past five years.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

