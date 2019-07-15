Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian P. Brigham. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Pearl (Hubbard) Brigham, 92, passed away at home Saturday evening surrounded by her son and friends. She was born in Warwick, MA on April 4, 1927 to Rolland Walter Hubbard and Irene Effiy Woodbury. In 1945, she married Harold K. Brigham in the Congregational Church in Old Bennington, VT and took up residence in Colrain on Harold's family farm. She and Harold had two children, Chrystal and Bradley.



Lillian spent much of her early life with her father, living in various lumber camps throughout southern Vermont. She attended primary schools in Halifax and Whitingham, VT and graduated high school in Keene, NH. She matriculated at Keene State Teachers College in 1942 and graduated with an elementary teaching degree in 1946. She went back to school nights and earned a Masters Degree in geography and social studies in 1970. She taught at the Crittenden School in the 1950's and retired from the Greenfield School System in 1987, where she taught elementary grades four - six for more than thirty years. In retirement she became famous for her pies and bread & butter pickles, which she sold at craft fairs and out-of-the-house. In addition, she loved to read and travel.



Survivors include her son Bradley, several cousins and one nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Harold, her daughter Chrystal and her sister Roberta.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday (7/17/2019) at 11:00 a.m. at North River Cemetery in Colrain. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Halifax Union Society, 44 Stowe Mtn Rd., PO Box 108, Halifax, VT 05358 or Eastern Draft Horse Assoc., 738 East Side River Rd., Milan, NH 05358. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.

