Linda Diane (Tetreault) McDermott, 67, of Turners Falls passed away on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Linda was born on November 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Albert and Violet Tetreault.
Linda loved to play bingo, puzzles of all kinds and she looked forward to the Pumpkinfest each year. She enjoyed spending time with her very best friend since childhood, Theresa Jalbert.
Linda is survived by four sisters, Irene DeMatteo (Paul) of Leominster, Diana Lemay (Joe) of Greenfield, Andrea LaPointe of Greenfield and Naomi Cristo (Scott) of Swanzy, NH; a brother, Donald Tetreault (Doreen); her step son, Edward McDermott (Jessica) of Greenfield; two grandchildren, John and Paige McDermott; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Albert Tetreault.
Linda's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Brenda Gravelle for all of her kindness and support.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Dec. 13, 2019