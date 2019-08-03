Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Garrity Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Garrity Wheeler died unexpectedly on Sunday July 28th, 2019 in Belmont, MA at the age of 68.



Linda is survived by her partner Jack Brockney of the past 9 years, her daughter Colleen Ford, her siblings: Ricky Wheeler, Stanley Wheeler, Theresa Flanders, Debbie Greenough, Evelyn Mock, Patty Mason and Beverly McCormick.



She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Garrity, her brother-in-law Robert Garrity, her brothers Bruce, James and Michael Garbiel.



Linda was born on August 5th, 1950 in Greenfield, MA to Stanley and Arlene Garbiel. She graduated from high school in 1968. Linda grew up and lived most of her life in Western Massachusetts. She married Thomas Ford, in 1968 and welcomed their daughter Colleen Ford into their home. Linda re-married in 1996 to Gerald Garrity and moved to Belmont, MA, where she lived with her husband and cared for her brother-in-law.



Linda was a loving, selfless and thoughtful person. In her prime she was an avid golfer and skier. She loved to travel, explore and create amazing memories with her daughter Colleen, partner Jack, her favorite cousin Dolly and her family. No words can express the sadness and emptiness that her sudden passing has brought us. To simply say that she was kind, caring and loving would be an injustice to her. She left her mark in this world and we can only honor her by living by her example.



She took pleasure in simple things. A good book, a puzzle, a walk, or just standing around in the kitchen talking with family. She didn't need "material things" to be happy. She gave as much as she could and always thought about others before herself. She lived a life of giving, a life of love and a life of compassion.



She loved her Christmas decorations, splashing around the pool, puzzles, reading, bingo, slot machines, her faith and most of all her family. Linda was a huge sports fan. She loved the Red Sox, Bruins and most importantly the Patriots. If you ever had the honor of watching a game with her you would know that she was passionate about her teams. Standing in front of the TV with her arms crossed yelling "Get the Quarterback!" But her biggest passion of all was spending time with Colleen her daughter, her family and friends. Spending hours laughing over silly stories of childhood memories, planning the next holiday get together, or dreaming about the next great adventure. It's so hard thinking of life without her.



A Mass is scheduled for 11:30AM Saturday August 10th, 2019 at St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Linda's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at

