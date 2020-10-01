Linda Jean "Mimi" (Day) McCarthy, 60, of 38 "O" Street, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A native of Greenfield, she was born on February 8, 1960 to Theresa Mae Pratt and Herbert Arthur Day. Linda was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of GHS in the Class of 1978.
Linda worked for several years for the former Day's Recycling Company, which was owned and operated by her father. Later, she accepted a position with the City of Greenfield in the Department of Public Works, where she was responsible for the municipal recycling program for several years, later working in the Parks Department. She retired in 2016 with 23 years of service to the City of Greenfield.
Linda, an affable woman and not one to sit on her hands, returned to work following her first year of retirement when she accepted a clerk/cashier position with the Dollar Tree Store located in the Big Y Plaza in Greenfield. It was there that she continued interacting with her many friends who became patrons of the store and were recipients of her many smiles, genuine affection and kindness.
She married John D. McCarthy on March 17, 2005. Linda and John enjoyed traveling to Florida annually, Tuesday "dates" for lunch and shopping at Walmart each week. Linda bred Shih Tzu dogs and cultivated a large indoor plant and vegetable garden. She faithfully attended her son's sporting events and was known as "Mimi" to her adoring granddaughters.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years, John, as well as by her sons Scott Minckler of Turners Falls, MA and by Joshua Minckler and his wife Shameeka, of Greenfield, MA. Additionally, she leaves her "girls" - her adoring granddaughters - whom "she loved to the moon and back", Alexa Jean and Blake Lyla, Paisley Renee and Avery Lee Minckler. Linda also leaves her siblings: David Day of Greenfield, MA, Lori Phelps of Keene, NH, Susan Briggs (Randy) of Hinsdale, NH, as well as Aunt Rene Jenkins and Uncles James Therien, William Therien and Kenneth Therien (Darlene) along with several nieces, nephews and cousins and countless co-workers to remember her with love and affection. She is also remembered by her former husband, Daniel Minckler of Greenfield, MA and will be missed by her dogs Tucker and Tia. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Theresa, as well as by her Aunt Linda Therien.
A celebration of Linda's life will be observed at a later date, time and place to be announced. In keeping with her request for simplicity, there will be no visiting hours. Expressions of affection are suggested in the form of a charitable contribution in her memory to the Friends of the Franklin County Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuyneralhomes.com