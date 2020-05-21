Linda J. (Ouellette) Rushford, 69, of Alice Street died Tuesday 5/19/20. She passed away peacefully with her two daughters by her side after a long battle with cancer. She died how she lived, with strength, dignity, and grace. She was born in Turners Falls on March 6, 1951, the daughter of Robert and Wanita (Sweet) Ouellette.
She graduated from Turners Fall High School in 1969 and worked as an administrative assistant at Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission. She loved going to work each day and took pride in helping others.
Her most cherished time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved beyond words. She was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Red Sox and JD Martinez. She enjoyed shopping, playing Sudoku, and traveling to Maine.
Among her survivors, Linda leaves two daughters, Becky Kosterman and her husband, Chad, of Nashua and Megan Bertoni and her husband, William, of Leominster; three grandchildren, Olivia Kosterman, Madilyn Kosterman, and Luca Bertoni; four siblings, Carol Verrier, Patricia Burdick, Debi Rose, and Robert Ouellette.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls. Once gatherings are permitted again, A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber-Thoracic Department- 450 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02215 or Free To Breathe-155 East 55th Street Suite 6H New York, NY 10022.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit https://www.kostanskifuneralhome.com/.
Published in Recorder on May 21, 2020.