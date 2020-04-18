Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda J. Therrien. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda J. (Haskins) Therrien, 73, a native of Greenfield, passed peacefully on Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA following a period of declining health.



She was born on January 21, 1947 to Robert A. and Nellie (Kurtyka) Haskins. Linda attended Montague Public Schools. She was a Special Needs Department transportation driver for several years and retired as the department coordinator in 2004 following 20+ years of employment.



An animal lover, Linda was fond of both cats and dogs. She enjoyed computer games such as "Hidden Objects", Roller Coaster Tycoon and word games. Linda could be found frequenting tag sales and flea markets in search of treasures.



She married James L. Therrien on January 5, 1964 and they recently celebrated their 56th anniversary earlier this year. They were blessed with two children, their son Dennis of Greenfield, MA, as well as their daughter Deborah Clew (Thomas) of Vernon, Vt., who remember her with great affection. She is also remembered by her siblings, R. J. Haskins (Anne) of Brattleboro, Vt., and Lori Thatcher (David) of Maine. Additionally, she leaves her adoring granddaughter Michelle Lecuyen (Anthony) of Flagstaff, AZ. Linda was predeceased by her parents, as well as her loving grandson Seth Clews in 1997.



Private graveside services will be observed at the Green River Cemetery, Greenfield, MA, with Rev. David Levandusky, Pastor of the Living Waters of Assembly of God Church of Greenfield, MA officiating. Expressions of one's affection in Linda's memory, are encouraged in the form of a charitable donation in her name to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with Linda's care and services.

