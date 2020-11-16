1/1
Linda L. Galeziowski
Linda Louise (Parsons) Galeziowski, 73, died November 7, 2020 after a long illness. She was born May 7, 1947, in Greenfield, MA to Harold and Esther Parsons. Linda was the youngest of six children and grew up on the family farm in Northfield Farms, MA. Linda graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1965 and attended Aurora University, Aurora, IL, American International College in Springfield, and earned her accounting degree from Greenfield Community College. Linda was married to Stanley "Sheiko" Galeziowski on July 3, 1982, who predeceased her on December 4, 2003.

Linda's many talents included nursing, dairy farming, bookkeeping, and nanny. She loved music and played the piano beautifully, by ear. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, crafter and gardener. She was the favorite aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Linda was passionate in her love for animals and children. Her generosity knew no bounds.

Linda is survived by her sisters: Rachel Drago of Santee, CA, Marky Pitts and her husband Ed of Joseph, OR, and Judy Underwood and her husband Larry of Gill, MA; her sisters in law, Nancy Parsons of Billings, MT and Paula Parsons of Greenfield, MA and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Sheiko and her brothers Edward and Richard.

A memorial service will be held on Friday (11/20/2020) afternoon at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. At the family's request, please contact Judy at 413-863-2681 if you plan to attend. Burial will be in the Northfield Farms Cemetery, Northfield, MA following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to Franklin County Sheriff's Department Triad Unit, 160 Elm Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 772-6393
