Linda MacDonald, age 79, of Whately, MA, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Virginia Dixon and Clarence Richeson. She graduated from Charlotte High School in Rochester, NY and the State University of New York at Geneseo with a degree in Education. Linda began teaching second grade on Long Island, NY and met her husband Carter MacDonald. They married on February 8th, 1969 in East Williston, NY just before a major snowstorm. They moved to Deerfield. Massachusetts in 1972. Together, they lived on the Eaglebrook campus where Linda was a dorm parent and ran a daycare for faculty children. Linda and Carter spent their summers at Camp Timanous in Raymond, Maine. As the camp secretary, for 22 years, she helped to bring a respect for mind, body, and spirit into the lives of thousands of young men. In 1980, they moved "off campus" to Conway. Linda became Conway Grammar Schools reading specialist until her retirement in 2009. At one point, she was even a Boy Scout leader. As an adult, Linda discovered a long lost huge extended family filled with love and many siblings! Wayne Richeson of Minneapolis, MN, Mike and Sylvia Wallace of Hattiesburg, MS, Phyllis and Tom Glassburn of Walton, IN, Mike and Sheran Allee of West Terre Haute, IN, Lee and Marsha Thomas of Morristown, TN, Phyl and Glenn Wilson of Elk River, MN, John and Lou Ann Neblett of Conway, SC, Dana and Tony Rose of Knoxville, TN, Jennifer Vestal of Brownsburg, IN, and finally Debbie Durham of Greenwood, In. She and Carter spend their golden years travelling the U.S. and Canada with their beloved golden retrievers. Linda was very active in the First Church of Deerfield and volunteered weekly at Franklin Medical center in Greenfield. Linda leaves behind her loving husband Carter, her 3 children, Melissa Makosiej of Conway. Scott MacDonald of Conway, and Bruce MacDonald of southern New Hampshire and her 2 grandchildren, Benjamin and Caroline Makosiej of Conway. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced. The Wrisley Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com