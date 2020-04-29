Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Barber. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda M. (Jarvis) Barber, 62, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.



Linda was born in Malone, NY on March 9, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Anna Jarvis (Angus) of Erving, MA



Linda is predeceased by her sister, Laurie Hardy.



Aside from her parents, she leaves behind her partner Michael Garland; her children Christopher (Maria) and Jesse (Jenna) Taylor of Erving, MA; Sara Blair of Northville NY. Her partner's children Micheal and Michelle Garland and grandchildren of Greenfield, MA; her siblings Christine (Charles) Willor of Erving, MA; Roberta (Ron) Allen and Carol (Randy) Murdock of Winchester, NH; Robert Jarvis of FL; her grandchildren Nolyn, Brooke, Lissandra, Lucas, Shaun Jr. and Corbin. Linda also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.



She attended Mahar Regional High School. After high school, she worked for Local 596 as a construction worker for a few years. She then went on to work for Kimball's Laundry. Linda Grew up on the Millers Falls side of Erving, MA playing on her dad's softball team (The Red Lantern).



Linda was always someone people could count on, no matter what. You could show up unexpectedly and she would not blink an eye and invite you in to her home. She always gave you something to leave with, whether it be peace of mind or a plate of food. Her love for penguins was like no other. She enjoyed being with family, especially her 8 grandchildren. They put the biggest smile on her face even on the rainiest of days.



Due to Covid-19 Protocols, a private graveside service will be held at Central Cemetery in Erving, MA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Franklin County Survival Center, 96 4th St. Turners Falls, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

Linda M. (Jarvis) Barber, 62, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.Linda was born in Malone, NY on March 9, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Anna Jarvis (Angus) of Erving, MALinda is predeceased by her sister, Laurie Hardy.Aside from her parents, she leaves behind her partner Michael Garland; her children Christopher (Maria) and Jesse (Jenna) Taylor of Erving, MA; Sara Blair of Northville NY. Her partner's children Micheal and Michelle Garland and grandchildren of Greenfield, MA; her siblings Christine (Charles) Willor of Erving, MA; Roberta (Ron) Allen and Carol (Randy) Murdock of Winchester, NH; Robert Jarvis of FL; her grandchildren Nolyn, Brooke, Lissandra, Lucas, Shaun Jr. and Corbin. Linda also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.She attended Mahar Regional High School. After high school, she worked for Local 596 as a construction worker for a few years. She then went on to work for Kimball's Laundry. Linda Grew up on the Millers Falls side of Erving, MA playing on her dad's softball team (The Red Lantern).Linda was always someone people could count on, no matter what. You could show up unexpectedly and she would not blink an eye and invite you in to her home. She always gave you something to leave with, whether it be peace of mind or a plate of food. Her love for penguins was like no other. She enjoyed being with family, especially her 8 grandchildren. They put the biggest smile on her face even on the rainiest of days.Due to Covid-19 Protocols, a private graveside service will be held at Central Cemetery in Erving, MA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be sent to Franklin County Survival Center, 96 4th St. Turners Falls, MA 01301.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close