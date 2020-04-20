Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda May Phillips. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda May Phillips of Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, died in the comfort of her own home on April 15, 2020. She was born in Greenfield August 11, 1952, the daughter of Theodore and Cecile Phillips (St. Hilaire). She was educated in the Deerfield school system and graduated from Frontier Regional in 1970 as a three-sport athlete - excelling in field hockey under legendary coach Vi Goodnow. Her passion for Frontier sports, and the numerous police escorts from western MA championships that went past her home on Sugarloaf street, brought her joy in her later years.



After high school Linda attended Greenfield Community College, and later married her high school boyfriend Paul Korpita Jr. She held several jobs throughout her professional life and spoke fondly of working at The Bus Stop in Amherst, Wilson's Department Store in Greenfield and The Cedar Chest in Thorns Market. Linda had a unique personal style all her own and it came through in many ways: how she dressed, wrapped a gift, or decorated a room. The most important aspect of Linda's adult life was raising her three children. She spent countless hours in those invisible parental roles of sports game shuttler, math flashcard holder, or even simply school morning rouser - and would not have missed a moment of them. She also loved gardening, going for walks with the family dogs, and writing warm hand-written notes in her flowing cursive script which for her friends and family provided the rare exception to the usual drudgery of receiving mail.



Linda leaves behind a son - Dylan Korpita and his wife Kristyn, and two daughters - Logan Gomes and her husband Tiago, and Taylor Jones and her husband Fernando. Linda also leaves behind a sister Lisa, and three brothers Phil, Monroe, and Michael. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, many friends and extended family... and her favorite sitcom star MacGyver.



A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a future date as determined by her family. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to South County EMS or the First Congregational Church of Sunderland.



