Obituary

Linda Sue (Kramer) Rider, 66 of Northfield passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home with family by her side after having battled cancer over a period of time.



She was born in Greenfield on September 10, 1952. Linda was the daughter of Herman B. Kramer and Doris (Starr) Kramer who pre deceased her.



She is survived by her husband James S. Rider, her sister-in-law Barbara Simard and her husband David Simard of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, brother-in-law Daniel H. Rider, Jr his wife Sheila of Belchertown MA, sister-in-law Nancy Spanbauer and her husband Jack Spanbauer of Northfield, MA. Linda is survived by her cousin Peter Kramer, his wife Cynthia, and their son, Ethan. She also leaves her (late) cousin Leonard's wife Nancee Bershof, their daughter Mattea Kramer, and their son Avi Kramer.



Linda was pre deceased by her brother Herbert.



She went to school in the Greenfield school system from elementary school through high school. After graduating from Greenfield High School, Linda went to Lasalle Junior College in Newton MA, then to the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. While at the University of Massachusetts she majored in English and during that time she was offered the opportunity to take part in a work study program through the school that enabled Linda to live with Native Americans in Roswell, N.M. where she taught young Native Americans the English language. She was fascinated with living and experiencing their culture and the ways and means of their lives. Linda considered this to be one of the most memorable periods of time in her life.



Linda would later go on to work in the family business in Greenfield that was started by her grandfather and was known as the Kramer Scrap Company. Upon her grandfather leaving the business it was passed on to his sons Sidney Kramer and Herman Kramer and later to Sidney's sons Peter and Leonard. It was at his time that Linda joined the family business and worked there in a number of different capacities over the years.



From the Kramer scrap business Linda began working at Taylor's Tavern in downtown Greenfield. There she she held various positions including waitressing, cooking, and occasionally as the host. Later, she would take the position of apartment manager for Mark Donoghue (owner of Taylor's Tavern), in which she helped to manage his apartment rental business for a number of years. She retired in September, 2018.



She loved to spend time with her many friends and family all of whom she cherished more than anything else in life. Once she met someone they would right away become lasting friends. She made a point of staying in touch with all of her friends and letting them know how much she cared for them and that she would be there for them anytime the need might arise.



Linda was an avid runner and had run in many races including the Bridge of Flowers in Sheburne Falls MA,The Falmouth, MA road race and all of the Donny Maynard Memorial road races held in Greenfield among other races, always with her friends by her side.



The private burial will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made to the Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield , MA 01301; Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054

