Service Information

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
87 Franklin St
Greenfield , MA 01301
(413)-773-8853

Visitation
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
87 Franklin St
Greenfield , MA 01301

Liturgy
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Federal Street

Committal
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery

Lionel M. Martin, 77, of Union St., died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.



He was born in Madawaska, Maine on March 26, 1942 the son of Cecile and Leonard J. Martin. After graduating from Madawaska High School in 1960, Lionel received an associate's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the former Wentworth Institute in Boston. On June 24, 1967 Lionel married the love of his life Doris L'Heureux of Wallingford, Connecticut.



In his early years Lionel was employed at Pratt & Whitney in No. Haven, Connecticut. He later was a machinist for the Leavitt Machine Company in Orange for many years. He was talented and creative when it came to repairs and making sure everything worked perfectly. He operated a bicycle repair shop in his garage at home and would donate bikes to kids who couldn't afford one.



He was a talented musician and at one time was a member of the Greenfield Military Band, marching and playing in parades or special events. He also had served two terms as a Town Councilor for the Town of Greenfield.



At home he enjoyed taking the family dog for walks and rides on his motorcycle.



Lionel was a long time communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister, delivered Meals on Wheels to the homebound and the sick. He was a 4th Degree member in the Knights of Columbus Greenfield Council #133. He also served on the alter at both Blessed Sacrament and at Holy Trinity, assisting at funerals and other events at the churches.



Lionel was also a talented musician and had a large collection of the '50s music.



Survivors include his wife Doris (L'Heureux) of 52 years, two sons; Kenneth Martin and his wife Jackie of Saco, ME, Thomas Martin and his wife Tammie of Guilford, VT, a brother Guy Martin and his wife Frances of Saco, ME as well as many nieces, nephews and an "adopted" son DJ Bitters and his wife Kelly.



Lionel was predeceased by his daughter Mary on March 29, 2002, a son James on November 18, 2019 and his sister Jean Ryeburg.



Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church on Federal Street. Committal prayers will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to Blessed Sacrament Church building fund, c/o 182 High St., Greenfield, MA 01301



