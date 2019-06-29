Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois M. Bissell. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





Lois M. (Washer) Bissell, 95 of Greenfield, died Tuesday evening (6-25-2019) at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenfield, MA on May 8, 1924 the daughter of Harold and Lula (Phillips) Washer. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1943. She married Herbert Bissell on March 22, 1945. Mr. Bissell predeceased her in 2005 after 60 years of marriage.She worked early in life at Greenfield Tap & Die during WW II, She was crossing guard at Four Corners School in Greenfield and worked at the Greenfield Recorder for many years, finishing her career working at Hallmark Color Labs. She was known for her cake making with her best friend Ida Porter. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenfield for 45 years until its closing. She belonged to Brunch & Bowl for 15 years. She loved Knitting, crocheting, cross word puzzles. and gardening. Lois was an avid Red Sox fan.She is suvived by her son Robert and his wife Yvette of Montague, MA and three daughters: Donna Black and her husband John of Northfield, MA, Sherry Harvey and her husband Alan and Susan Welcome and her husband Dennis both of Greenfield, MA, and her sister Martha Momaney and her husband William, of California. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Alan in 1992.A funeral service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA. The Rev. Robert Emberly, Pastor of the Community Bible Church will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Donations in her memory may be made to either Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. , Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Life Path, 101 MunsonSt., Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.

