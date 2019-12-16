Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorayne E. Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorayne E. (Singleton) Hamilton, 70, of Heath, beloved wife of 46 years to Robert L. Hamilton, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Daughter of the late John and Florence (Garvey) Singleton, she was born in Elizabethtown, NY on March 27, 1949.



She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years. Outside of work, she had a great love for camping. Lorayne was actively involved in the Chapter 8 of the North American Campers Association. She also an active member of Mohawk Estates, where she frequently enjoyed golf cart rides through the estates.



In addition to her husband Robert, Lorayne is survived by her children, John Hamilton and his wife Jenny of Enfield, CT and Steven Hamilton and his wife Jennifer of Ellington, CT; her grandchildren, Crystal, Payton, Ellen, June, James, Nathan, Emily, and Ryland; and her brother, John Singleton and his wife Dee of FL.



A private graveside service for Lorayne will be held at the convenience of the family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



Leete-Stevens Family Funeral Homes & Crematory

