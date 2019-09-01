Loretta Patterson, 88, of Erving died Friday 8/30/19 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. She was born in Montague on December 3, 1930, the daughter of Harold J. and Mary Loretta (McHugh) Cuff. Loretta was a graduate of Deerfield High School Class of 1948.
She was a scheduling coordinator for the Holyoke Community College for many years before retiring in 1991.
Loretta was a communicant of our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls.
Known to many as Babe, she loved spending time with extended family and friends on Cape Cod each summer. She wintered at Sun Key Village in Palmetto, FL and built many lasting friendships. Her perfect day would be a long day on the beach with her grandchildren and great grandchildren with a Red Sox game on the radio in the background.
Among her survivors, Loretta leaves two daughters, Patricia Dzialo and her husband Eugene of Avon, CT and Paula Ryan and her partner Norman Cousino of Greenfield; a son, Richard Patterson and his wife Regina of Short Hills, NJ; four grandchildren, Maureen Titone of Seekonk, MA, Martin Patterson and his wife Margit, Anna Patterson and Joseph Patterson, all of Denver, CO; and three great grandchildren, Jake, Liam and Leona.
Besides her parents, Loretta was predeceased by her sister, Patsy O'Neill and her brother, Robert Cuff.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9/4 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls, MA. 01376.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 1, 2019