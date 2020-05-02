Lori L. (Richards) Doel, 55, a long-time resident of Turners Falls and formerly of Greenfield died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Lori was born the daughter of Margaret (Wright) and Edward Richards on May 9, 1964 in Greenfield, MA. She was educated locally and graduated from Franklin County Technical School class of 1982.
On January 21, 1995 she exchanged vows with Russell J. Doel at the SweatHeart Restaurant in Shelburne Falls. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for twenty-five years.
Lori worked as a machine operator for the Geka Brush Co. in Turners Falls prior to their closing. Prior, she had been employed by the Country Kitchen Bakery in Brattleboro as a baker for one year. Prior to that she was a cook at the Franklin Nursing home in Greenfield.
She was a woman of faith and active member at the Living Waters Church in Greenfield where she enjoyed working with the children. Lori enjoyed; fishing, camping with the family, cook outs and bon fires. She had been an active bowler for many years. She was a lover of animals and loved every minute she spent with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Doel is survived by her husband, Russell J. Doel of Turners Falls. Her parents, Margaret and James Sprague of Gill. Her children; Nate E. Richards and his wife Chrissy of Haydenville, Steffanie L. Richards of Turners Falls, Ashlei Doel of Waterville, ME and Kelli A. Doel of Orange. Her sister, Tori E. Davenport of Hinsdale, NH. Three grandchildren; Kyra Richards, Rylie Richards and Christina Doel. In addition, she leaves; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lori is pre-deceased by her father, Edward Richards who passed in 1985.
In keeping with Lori's wishes services were private. Burial took place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Springdale Cemetery in Turners Falls. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Published in Recorder on May 2, 2020.