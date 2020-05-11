Loril MoonDream of Wendell, MA passed away on April 20, 2020. A White Mountain Apache from New Mexico, she grew up on a reservation with her grandparents who taught her the ways of her people and the importance of all animals on the planet through stories, teachings and song.



Loril traveled east in the early 90's to attend college and received a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. She then enjoyed several years of teaching, throughout Western Massachusetts, Pre-K, kindergarten, grade school and high school classes.



Finally settling in Wendell, MA in 1998 with her partner of 25 years, Peter WhiteFox Beebe of Williamsburg, MA. There on a 60-acre farm, she started Medicine Mammals, a non profit wildlife rehabilitation facility for the treatment of lost, orphaned or injured animals. Licensed in Massachusetts through the Division of Wildlife and Fisheries, she would never say no to helping animals.



Her belief was that if all humans perished, the animals would live on, but if all the animals perished, humans would too. With this philosophy, she would share her knowledge and vision through her story telling and music with audiences all over New England at Pow-wows (Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness) festivals, colleges, schools, churches and groups in her home. If there were proceeds, 100% went to the welfare of the animals at the grounds clinic that would be released back to the wild when ready.



Loril's love of animals showed in the "go out of her way attitude" toward helping them or the "get out of my way attitude!" even as her health declined. She will be missed by animals, friends, and volunteers alike.



There will be a gathering of remembrance to celebrate Loril's life at the farm at 101 Morse Village Rd., Wendell, MA 01379 at a later date when it is safe to do so and a service notice will be published at that time.



