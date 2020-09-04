Lorraine Margaret Gaimari, born to Jerry A. Gaimari and Mary Margaret (Lamara) Gaimari in Edinburgh Scotland on 3/10/1960, lost her battle with breast cancer on 8/29/2020 in Greenfield.For a wee lass, Lori had a bigger than life personality and won people over with her big smile and open heart. She collected friends the way others pick up stray pets, always seeing the absolute best in people. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, you were her friend for life. If you were really lucky, she'd cook for you.Proud of her Scottish heritage, she was lucky to have visited Edinburgh in her younger years, and she never lost touch with her family there. Wanderlust took hold of Lori early on and she left home at a young age and lived in Florida before joining the Air Force in the early 80's. That experience took her to Greece where she was stationed for a few years, and provided her with the opportunity to see Santorini. A paradise in her eyes. After her time in the Air Force she became a dedicated volunteer with the local VetNet services in Greenfield, a organization she was passionate about. She was also politically conscientious and could be found in attendance of peaceful protesting on Greenfield's town square or walking in its streets.Lori worked in reception at Channing Bete until they closed and was previously employed in the Humanities Department at GCC. In between, Lori ran away to Venice for a few years to pursue a lifelong dream to live by the ocean before returning in 2015. The trip made cross country with her childhood friend, Tishy, will be talked about forever.Lori is survived by her father, Jerry A. Gaimari of Ft. Myers, FL (Sandy). Also, by her sons, Austin Ordoyne (Kelli) of Blackstone, MA and Zachary Ordoyne (Hannah) of Somerville, MA. Her sons were the greatest loves of her life. Her proudest moments were at their accomplishments. It was only fitting that they were by her side as she took her final breaths. The devotion to their mother in her last month of life was the truest testament to what a fine mother she was to them.Other survivors include her brothers, Tony (Lil) of Culver City, CA and Geoffrey (Lisa) of Greenfield, MA and her nieces Hannah, Emily and Cara.She loved being "Gigi" to her Austin's daughter, Chloe. And she was "Auntie Lo" to many lucky children of friends over the years. Her "sisters", Karen, Linda and Terry - known to all of us as "the Denn girls" gave Lori the final summer she wanted, with days spent at Forest Lake. Her brother Geoff made sure she had one last trip to Cape Cod to put her feet in the sand, eat some chowdah and say goodbye to her dear friend's "Cottage Green".