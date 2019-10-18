Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine M. Muzyka. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine M "Lorry" (Higgins) Muzyka, age 85, passed away peacefully on 9-30-2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, with her loving children by her side. Born in Tewksbury, Ma on January 8, 1934 the daughter of Gertrude Higgins. Lorraine was raised from the age of 3 yrs by Adolph and Lizzie (Lively) Galipo of Sunrise Farm in Colrain, Ma as a foster child. She was the foster sister Albertine and Wilma Galipo, Jacqueline Beighley, Jeanette Santos, and Beatrice Marrier all who have predeceased her. She was married to Ferdynand "Freddy" Muzyka on December 21st, 1968 who passed away on August 6th, 2018; they were married 49 years. On December 14th 1993, they renewed their vows of 25 years. She leaves behind her children, Robert Seyfert, Craig Hicks, her daughter Patricia Seyfert predecease her on 12/13/2011, a son Kevin Muzyka of Heath, Wanda Muzyka-Pyfrom (Tim) of Greenfield whom she lived with and was her primary caregiver for 19yrs., Daughter Stephanie Bird (Mark) of Heath, two stepdaughters of Greenfield, Debra Muzyka Dobias and Doreen Atwell (Rick). She leaves 16 grandchildren, Gabriella and Francesca Hicks, Nichole (St.Hilaire) Crossman, Stephanie Pyfrom, Nolan and Jared Muzyka, Lukas, Gabriel and Matthew Bird, Megan Stone, Nathan, Beverly and Carin Duda, Jessica and Justin Atwell, Renee' Cleveland. She leaves 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Her first grandson John J Duda III predeceased her on 5/17/98. She also leaves behind her loving family from Reno NV, brother in-law Herbert "Herb" Santos Sr., Nephews Herb Jr., Joel and Corey.



Lorry graduated at Arms Academy class of 1952 and graduated from the Nurses Aid Program at the Farren Memorial Hospital in 1958. She worked for Kendall Mills, and she waitressed at the former Carl's Tea Room. After marring Freddy, she was a stay at home Mom and Homemaker.



Lorry loved music and would often sing in church in her younger years, most friends would tell us she had a wonderful singing voice and she still sang up until her death. She would sing at bedtime to her daughter Wanda when she would ask her to "play a song on your machine (cell phone)". She loved dancing with Freddy, they were a very good dancing couple. She was a Cub Scout Leader for her son Kevin's troop in 1978. Lorry loved shopping at the thrift stores and loved bargains, she taught her kids material things did not matter. She loved "gatherings" with family and friends. She loved company especially during the last few years. She would tell her stories of her youth "growing up on the farm". She liked knitting, arts & crafts, baking and in her younger years, she and Freddy would cook Sunday dinners; car rides with her granddaughter Nikki who would help care for Gramma and Grampa over the past few years with Wanda. Nikki would take her wherever she wanted to go whether it was the creamy, the chapel, and the church bazaar or to find a bargain at the dollar store and more recently outside walks in her wheelchair where she just loved to talk. Lorry would often express her bubbly personality and was loved by so many who knew her. Lorry supported Freddy's home poker games while hosting the parties with plenty of food for the players who were just like family. She made many friends and acquaintances; no matter where she was she could strike up a conversation with anyone. Lorry was a devout Catholic and would teach and pray with so many she met. She would



often tell people to say "God Bless Everyone in the World including myself, Amen" and always say "Peace be with you" She was a member of the women's group at Our Lady of Peace Church. Lorry had a big heart and loved so many. She had her own special way of loving, and supporting family and friends. She would give to anyone to make sure someone was not without or stranded.



Lorry had wonderful professional caregivers in her life over the years who helped support Wanda in giving Lorry (and Freddy) longevity at home. We would like to express our sincere affection to Dr. Deepu Thomas and Nurse"Doe" Dobosz. She enjoyed many home visits from Fr. Stanley Aksamit and Fr. Tim Campoli and was blessed to have both in her life for many years. Lorry had a beautiful smile that lit up when she was greeted and will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, (11-2-19) at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Church with Father Stan Aksamit officiating. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Greenfield with a gathering at Father Casey Hall at Our Lady of Peace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Our Lady of Peace Church or Blessed Sacrament Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

