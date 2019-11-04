Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine M. O'Neil. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine M. O'Neil, 89, of Congress Street died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. She was born in Montague, MA on July 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl L. Houghton and Melena E. Houghton.



Lorraine was a devoted, loving homemaker, mother & grandmother who was dedicated to her church: Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA. She was a survivor of tuberculosis from 1946-1948. Lorraine enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family. She loved listening to her music, taking walks around the block, long car rides during her favorite seasons (spring, summer & fall) and viewing the snowy mountain tops from her apartment window. Lorraine enjoyed her community, was an avid New England sports fan and dedicated to her local military band concerts. Lorraine shared a smile and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.



Among her survivors, Lorraine leaves six children: Frank Longo of Jacksonville, NC; Michael Longo and his wife Brenda of Greenfield, MA; Carl Longo and Kim Longo of Deerfield, MA; Mark Longo of Turners Falls, MA; Michele Longo and her life partner Brian Foley of Turners Falls, MA and Peter Longo and his wife Donna of Jaffrey, NH; five step children: Karen Faszcza of Northampton, MA; Wendy O'Neil-Jacoby of Littleton, CO; Timothy O'Neil of Greenfield, MA; Michael O'Neil of Old Saybrook, CT; and Marilyn O'Neil of Great Barrington, MA; twenty one grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren; her sister, Cecil Houghton and many nieces and nephews.



Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband, Mario F. Longo and her second husband, Douglas E. O'Neil and her son, John R. Longo.



Calling hours will be held Thursday evening, November 7th, from 6 - 8 PM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA.



Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8th at 9 AM from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA. Burial will follow at the Green River Cemetery in Greenfield, MA.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



