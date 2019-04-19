Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis E. Parzych. View Sign

Louis E. Parzych, 85, a lifelong resident of Gill died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by his family following a brief illness. He was born in Gill on August 17, 1933, the son of Joseph and Mary (Gawel) Parzych. Louis attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1951.



Louis served in the United States National Guard for nine years, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.



He was a machinist at the Montague Machine Company for over forty years, until his retirement in 1996.



He was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church. Louis spent countless hours volunteering to help make pierogies for church fundraisers.



Louis enjoyed going to flea markets, gardening, quilting, reading and spending time with his family. Louis was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast and would spend countless hours putting together even the most difficult of puzzles.



Louis was a very kind, compassionate son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. Even in his final days he always wanted to put others needs before his own.



He will be so dearly missed by his survivors , a son, Gary Parzych and his wife Maureen of Gill, MA; two granddaughters, Chelsea and Grace Parzych; a brother, Joseph Parzych of Gill; and a sister, Lora Oles of Springfield and many other nephews, nieces and family members.



Louis was predeceased by his wife Mabel (Carlton) Parzych in 2004, a sister, Elizabeth Arienti and several other brothers and sisters. He was also predeceased by two beloved nieces, Joanne Olsen and Debbie Parzych-Lambert.



At Louis's request, his funeral services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.





