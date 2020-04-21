Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis P. Chappell. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis P. Chappell, age 72 of 14 Chappell Dr. in Gill, MA, died peacefully after a heroic battle with COVID-19 on April 17, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.



Louis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen; his loving children, Jonathan of Gill, MA; Gregory and his wife Eva and their son Jasper, all of Seattle, WA; his siblings, John of Kansas City, MO, and Frances of Greenfield, MA and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Raymond Jr. of Stuart, FL.



Louis was born in 1947 in Montague, MA, to Raymond and Mary (Laskowski) Chappell. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1965, Greenfield Community College in 1967, and American International College in 1969 with a degree in business administration. While at GCC he acquired a passion for rocks and minerals which would last him a lifetime and would lead him to become an active member of the Keene Mineral Club.



He had a strong work ethic and was employed at an early age at various jobs until he used his accounting skills at Morrison Knutson, an engineering and construction company that worked on the Northfield Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric plant. In 1971, he joined Phoenix Mutual, first in Hartford, CT, and eventually transferring to Greenfield, MA, as a supervisor. He eventually became manager of the Collection Agency where he remained for almost 25 years.



Around 1996 he joined Wysoki and Associates which was a team advising and helping an American company on an industrial project to build a power plant using natural gas in Upper Silesia. In addition, their plans included a hydroponic facility for raising fish and growing vegetables. They also promoted an exchange of student athletes between Europe and the U.S. in 1997, they organized 44 athletes from Poland and surrounding countries to attend the Scholar Athlete Olympic Games at the University of Rhode Island. During these overseas travels, Lou fell in love with Poland, the ancestral homeland of his grandparents and the town of Brzeg Dolny where he hired Dagmara who would remain a supportive lifelong friend.



His last career was the one that brought him the most satisfaction and peace. He decided to resurrect his father's car business. It became Chappell's Auto Service in Gill, MA. He was a well-respected businessman with many loyal customers who lauded his honesty and the time he devoted to educate and counsel them about their cars. He loved sitting in his office in the sunshine with his beloved cat, Dynamo, on his lap as they rested their eyes. He was considered a cat whisperer as he had an innate sense of connection with this species. He knew how to train them, calm them, love them, and communicate with them.



His love of Barton Cove and the Connecticut River started at an early age while he boated and waterskied with his parents. Later in life, he continued his water adventures by adding canoeing and kayaking with his wife, sons and friends. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends, Denny and George and also played cards and backgammon. He was an avid reader, always had a book at his side. He enjoyed answering the challenging questions on Jeopardy. He believed in science and the warning of nature. He planted thousands of daffodils around our properties for all to enjoy. He enjoyed working in the woods, where he worked with his friend Don to harvest trees for next year's wood supply for our wood burning stove.



His greatest love and devotion were to his family. He spent many years in the role of caregiver to his mother so she could remain at her home with her cats. His sons are grateful for his saga wisdom, for the support he provided in their pursuit of happiness and for the foundational role he provided for Jonathan's Skeleton Crew Theater. He was the rock upon which his wife would build their home and family. He provided her with strength, light, and wings so she could fly to wondrous places all over the world. We will love you eternally and thank the universe for putting you in our lives.



The family would like to thank the staff at Baystate Springfield for their dedication to Lou and their broader fight against the pandemic.



Donations may be made to WAMC/NPR Radio, 318 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206 or any donation of supplies to medical facilities like Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield for the protection against the COVID-19 virus.



Funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral home.

