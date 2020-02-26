Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Memorial service 1:30 PM First Parish Unitarian Church Northfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Walter "Walt" Anson, 78, of Northfield, MA, died at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield on February 21, 2020, after a period of declining health.Walt was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 2, 1941, to Avis (Graves) and Louis Walter Anson, Sr. The family relocated several months later to Greenfield, where Walt attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1961. During his last three years in high school, he lived at the Greenfield Fire Station, where he was on the house force. He also worked two other jobs - at the Greenfield A&P and his father's A&W restaurant in Athol - in his remaining free time.In February 1962, Walt enlisted in the U.S. Navy . He completed basic training at Great Lakes, IL, and began the schooling that would later enable him to serve in the Navy's nuclear submarine program. Newly qualified as a reactor operator, he was first assigned to the USS Robert E. Lee for one patrol and then reassigned to the USS James K. Polk, which was under construction in Groton, CT. As a "plankowner," Walt went through the building process, sea trials and commissioning of the Polk as one of the Navy's Polaris-class ballistic-missile submarines. He made three patrols on her as one of the Gold Crew's reactor operators.In 1966, on a blind date that both had reluctantly agreed to, Walt met his future wife, Noelle (Tournier), and formed an instant connection. After Walt left the Navy in 1968, they married and moved to Tucson, AZ, where he had accepted a job with Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Company as an industrial-machinery inspector. Although he liked the work and exceeded his supervisors' expectations, Walt happily moved back to New England in 1969, when Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corporation recruited him. He worked there for the next 32 years - first as a reactor operator, then as a senior license holder, then in several other capacities, including training department supervisor - and retired in 2002.Walt was extremely proud of his service in the Navy and on the fire department in Northfield, where his family lived from 1970 on. His early training on the Greenfield house force sparked a lifelong passion to learn everything possible about the fire service. He happily participated in training exercises and helped write the specifications for two frontline trucks. He retired as a Life Member of the Northfield Fire Department in 2000.In addition to Noelle, his wife of 51 years, Walt is survived by his beloved daughter, Tina Anson Mine, and her husband, Alex Mine, of Ajax, Ontario, Canada; his sister Avis Fusek of Hatfield and her sons, David and James (Betsy Thornton); his brother, Robert Anson (Peggy Brown) of Leyden and their children, Isaac and Sarah Brown-Anson (Travis Drury); and his sister Carolyn Pitcher (Steve) and her children, Tim Church (Colleen) and Mary Jo Baranoski; and several great-nieces and -nephews.A memorial service is planned for April 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Church in Northfield, with a reception to follow in the Webster Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northfield Fireman's Fund, 93 Main St., Northfield, MA 01360. Published in Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020

