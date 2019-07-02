Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise A. VanValkenburgh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Louise was born in Montague, MA and moved to Port St Lucie 19 years ago coming from Greenfield, MA.



She loved playing the piano and working in the yard. She had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around.



She is survived by her daughters Diane and Jim Payant of Greenfield, MA, JoAnne and David Hutchins of Port St Lucie, FL, and BettyLou VanValkenburgh of Pittsfield, MA; son James VanValkenburgh of Greenfield, MA; and several loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Dana VanValkenburgh and sons Daniel and David VanValkenburgh.



An Inurnment will be held at West Gill Cemetery in Massachusetts at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at

Louise A. VanValkenburgh, 97, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.Louise was born in Montague, MA and moved to Port St Lucie 19 years ago coming from Greenfield, MA.She loved playing the piano and working in the yard. She had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around.She is survived by her daughters Diane and Jim Payant of Greenfield, MA, JoAnne and David Hutchins of Port St Lucie, FL, and BettyLou VanValkenburgh of Pittsfield, MA; son James VanValkenburgh of Greenfield, MA; and several loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Dana VanValkenburgh and sons Daniel and David VanValkenburgh.An Inurnment will be held at West Gill Cemetery in Massachusetts at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close