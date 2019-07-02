Louise A. VanValkenburgh, 97, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Louise was born in Montague, MA and moved to Port St Lucie 19 years ago coming from Greenfield, MA.
She loved playing the piano and working in the yard. She had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around.
She is survived by her daughters Diane and Jim Payant of Greenfield, MA, JoAnne and David Hutchins of Port St Lucie, FL, and BettyLou VanValkenburgh of Pittsfield, MA; son James VanValkenburgh of Greenfield, MA; and several loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Dana VanValkenburgh and sons Daniel and David VanValkenburgh.
An Inurnment will be held at West Gill Cemetery in Massachusetts at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home Tribute Center.
Published in Recorder on July 2, 2019