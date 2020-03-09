Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise (Carroll) Sneade, 96, of Forest Ave died Tuesday February 25, 2020 at home. She was born in Taunton, MA on May 7, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Helen (McCarthy) Carroll.



Louise was a secretary at the Law Offices of Leon Zarrow. She worked until her retirement in 2005, at the age of 82.



"Grandma's House", her family home at New Silver Beach was her greatest joy. She was a designer of antique dolls for "We Three" (Louise, Kay and Helen).



Among her survivors, Louise leaves two daughters, Carol Morin and her husband Stanley of Somersett, MA and Margaret "Peg" Call and her husband Greg of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Marianne, Keith, Bryan and Kellyjean; three great grandchildren, Ryan Patrick and his fiance Sarah, Ashley and Lyla Lou; a sister, Mary Cronan of Somersett, MA; Mike and Lori Cashman and their children Alayna and Shaylan, whom adopted Lou as their grandmother; and several nieces and nephews.



Louise was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty nine years, Walter Sneade, and her siblings, Ed, Rita, Raymond and Kay.



A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday 4/18 at 11am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring. A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 9:45am- 10:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite #2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



