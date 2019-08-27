Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise M. Miniuks. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise M. (Nolan) Miniuks, 90, of Silver St. died Sunday (8-25-19) at home. She was born in Winthrop, MA September 14, 1928 the daughter of Franklin and Mary (Crowley) Nolan. Louise attended local schools in Revere where she grew up and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School (Class of 1947).



After marrying her husband Anthony B Miniuks, she moved to Orange, Massachusetts. In 1970, Louise and her family moved to Greenfield where she lived ever since. In addition to raising her family, she worked at Greenfield Savings Bank in the vault department for many years.



Louise was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and a devout Roman Catholic. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood and was often found reading a book about historical events.



Louise leaves her sons; Charles Miniuks, Andrew Miniuks and his wife Christa and their children Theo and Jonathan of Epsom, Surrey, England. In addition to her immediate family, Louise also leaves behind her sister-in-law Joan Nolan along with nieces Beth Nolan Gray, Barbara Nolan Gouzi and her nephew James Nolan. She also leaves behind her niece Barbara Miniuks; daughter of her husband's brother Joseph.



She was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2004 and a brother Franklin Nolan Jr. She will be missed by her friends and all who had known her.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Tuesday (9-3-19) at 11 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Timothy Campoli pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in South Cemetery in Orange. A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St.



Memorial contribution may be made to LifePath 101 Munson St. Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.



