Aside from a short period of living in Boston during the end of WWII she was a longtime resident of Colrain. In 1946 she married the late Frederick D Urban in Fitchburg,MA. The couple had four children: William Urban who predeceased her on October 17th of this year, Judy Urban who died in infancy and Larry Urban who died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, JoAnne Ball, with whom she was living with at the time of her death.



Mrs. Urban worked for 38 years at the Kendall Corp in Colrain and retired in 1987. Following retirement, she and her husband spent many happy winters in Crescent City, FL living near several of her sisters and enjoying family gatherings and regular card games. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and flower arranging in earlier years and the couple also enjoyed travels to the Western states, Hawaii and the Canadian Rockies.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2008 and a grandson, Jason Ball in 1998. All six of her siblings: Marion Call, Sadie Bellor, Marjorie Trask, Ned Galvin, Katherine Walker, and Donald Galvin also predeceased her. Along with her daughter she leaves behind two granddaughters, Jennifer Perreault of Deerfield and Nicole Urban of St. Johnsbury, VT. She also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond of.



Despite years of macular degeneration and blindness she maintained a positive attitude, a great sense of humor and a Yankee determination.



A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, November 19th at 1:00 at the Smith & Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. A reception will take place immediately afterwards at the Shelburne-Buckland Community Center also on Church St.



