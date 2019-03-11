Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lucille Harris died peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 while surrounded by her family. Lucille was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on December 10, 1927 to Edward C. LaPointe and Florence (Pidgeon) LaPointe. She attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1945.



In the spring of 1951 she married the love of her life, James Sheffield Harris, whom she



shared 66 years of marriage with.



Lucille attended the Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA, graduating in 1948. She then worked for the Boston Lying-in Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1949 she began work at the Franklin County (MA) Hospital in Greenfield in the Obstetrics Ward where she remained until 1975. She became an office nurse for Dr.



Douglas Fusonie from 1980 to 1987, when she retired.



She is predeceased by her husband James Harris, brothers Arthur LaPointe and George LaPointe and her sister Alma (LaPointe) Cuff. Lucille leaves behind her daughter Kathleen of Turners Falls, and 3 sons, James Jr. and his wife Gail of Erving, Michael and his wife Rene of Chicopee, MA and Edward of Greenfield. She was also blessed with grandchildren Amy Taylor, Michael Harris Jr, Keith Harris, Spencer Harris, Jayy Harris, Cassandra Harris, Robin Sollenberger, Sean Sumners and Abby Schwartzlow, as well as several great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her adopted daughter Deborah Miller, her spouse Steven and children Jordan and Tyler and great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank "the girls", Deborah, Mary, Cindy, Elizabeth & Barbara, the ladies who gave her compassion and care. They made Jim & Lu's final years possible. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the health care professionals - Dr. Blacksin, Martha, Lindsay and Amber.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield with the Rev. Timothy Campoli officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetary in Greenfield, MA.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22nd from 8:45AM to 9:45AM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be sent to Overlook Hospice.



For condolences, pleased visit

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

