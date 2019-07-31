Lucinda "Cindy" Farley, formerly of Wakefield, NH, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on June 11, 1956 to Gloria and the late David Pike of Colrain, MA. She grew up on their farm, attended Colrain Central Elementary School and was a 1974 graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School. In 1978, Cindy met and married her husband Craig Farley. They resided in New Hampshire for many years where Craig was a successful building contractor and Cindy owned and operated a dry-cleaning business. During her early years in New Hampshire, Cindy was active in Uechi Ryu Karate Club. She was avid equestrian all her life, she loved dancing, flower gardening, water skiing and cross-country skiing. Following her retirement in 2006, Cindy and Craig enjoyed several years of RVing and exploring the United States. During their travels, they discovered a community in Florida that offered them many of the benefits of living in warmer climate and in 2017 they retired to Florida. Cindy is survived by her husband Craig, three sisters, mother, as well as a nephew and a grandnephew.

