Lucy Genevieve Dzieniszewski Melnick, of Graves Street, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home. Born in Plainfield, NJ on January 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Alexander and Michalina Filonczuk Dzieniszewski. She moved to New York City shortly thereafter, coming to South Deerfield in June of 1946. She is a graduate of Deerfield High School, class of 1948. On May 20, 1950, she married John Melnick. They lived in Anchorage Alaska from 1954 to 1959 and voted for statehood. The rest of their lives were spend in South Deerfield. Lucy retired as Guidance Secretary from Frontier Regional School in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Amidon and grandson Jacob Amidon of Turners Falls, MA and a son, John H Melnick of Oregon. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Greenfield where she enjoyed quilting, being a counter and other various church activities. She sold Frontier Regional School sports tickets and was very active concerning Deerfield High School reunion association and her own class. Lucy was an avid Boston Red Sox and Women's UCONN Basketball fan. She never missed a game. After retiring from Frontier in 1993 she just couldn't stay away and began selling tickets to sports events. She loved seeing families of previous graduating years and watch as their families grew. Lucy was always there to help anyone who needed it, even if they didn't ask. From lending a student lunch money to offering one of her daughters' prom dresses for a student that didn't have one. Lucy had many friends that she would do grocery shopping or bring them to doctor's appointments or just visit when they needed someone to talk to. It was more important for her to do for others than let anyone do for her. Lucy could spot a bargain from 5 miles away. She prided herself when she went to the grocery store and handed them the coupons and she would get money back. Going to tag sales with her friends on the weekends was like being a kid in a candy store. She would buy things she didn't need because it only cost a quarter! She was always looking for "a little something" for the children of families she knew, and loved having them be part of her life. Lucy never missed a birthday or anniversary card for friends and relatives. The Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Pine Nook Cemetery in South Deerfield and are private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to Daikin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, 163 Mountain Road, Leverett, MA 01054. Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 5, 2020.