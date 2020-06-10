Luella Belle (Fox) McLaughlin, 101, of 2708 East Lake Road, Kissimmee, FL, died at 10:20 p.m. on June 4, 2020.



Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 15, 1919, she was the daughter of Loyal S. and Jennie L. (Corrigan) Fox. She graduated from Jamaica High School on Long Island after which she was employed by Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. After moving to Greenfield, MA in 1960, she was Franklin County's Welcome Wagon hostess for five years. From 1966 to 1986 she served as secretary to six presidents of Greenfield Community College, consecutively. Luella was a resident of Greenfield, MA for 55 years.



Luella was married for 68 years to George E. McLaughlin, who predeceased her on November 19, 2008. They were married in Queens Village, NY on November 9, 1940. Before moving to Greenfield, they lived in Bellerose, NY. She is survived by three daughters, Laurel and husband William Facey of Wendell, MA, Beverly McLaughlin of Kissimmee, FL, with whom she lived, and Jennifer and husband Paul Trowbridge of Sedgwick, ME, grandchildren Marlene Hebert of Bernardston, MA, Christopher Koch of Ashfield, MA, Kathryn and husband Richard Gallerani of Plymouth, MA, and Marisol Trowbridge of Seattle, WA, and a great-grandson, Geoffrey Hebert and his wife Jennifer-Lynn Demers of Thompson, CT. She also leaves a sister, Dorothie Flieger of New City, NY, her three children (Holly, Nanette and Mark) and their families, as well as a niece (Lee) and her family on George's side of the family.



Luella served a term as president of the Greenfield High School PTA. She was secretary to the Board of Organized Work at the Franklin Medical Center and volunteered at the hospital gift shop. Before living in Greenfield, she had served as president of both the Junior League of Queens Village, NY and the Women's Club of New Hyde Park, NY.



Luella loved to travel to foreign countries and, during their retirement years, she and her husband (George) visited many places around the world such as Bali, Egypt, Mexico, Russia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand as well as the European countries.



An active member of the First Congregational Church of Greenfield, MA, she served on many boards and was a past president of the Women's Fellowship. She had been a volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce Information Booth when it was located on the Mohawk Trail.



There will be no calling hours, and a memorial service at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, NH, will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 43 Silver Street, Greenfield, MA 01301, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, 3815 Washington Street, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02130-3760, or to the George and Luella McLaughlin Fund, GCC Foundation, 270 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store